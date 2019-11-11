Edinburgh man who went missing on Bonfire night traced by police
Ross Anderson has been found safe and well, police say.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:35 am
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:37 am
Ross Anderson went missing in the Bonnington area around 9.50pm on Tuesday November 5.
Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the 28-year-old, known to frequent Leith, Restalrig and Craigmiller.
Edinburgh Police Division announced late last night that Mr Anderson has been traced.
A spokesperson said: "We are pleased to report that Ross Anderson has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."