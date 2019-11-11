Edinburgh man who went missing on Bonfire night traced by police

Ross Anderson.

Ross Anderson went missing in the Bonnington area around 9.50pm on Tuesday November 5.

Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the 28-year-old, known to frequent Leith, Restalrig and Craigmiller.

Edinburgh Police Division announced late last night that Mr Anderson has been traced.