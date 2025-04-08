Edinburgh Missing: 35-year-old Margaret Ann Ross traced
A 35-year-old woman has been traced after being reported missing on Tuesday (8 April).
Police had appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of 35-year-old Margaret Ann Ross on Tuesday, 8 April. They said they were concerned for her welfare, having last been seen in the Moredun area of the city. However, she has now been traced.
Police Scotland said: “Margaret Ross, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”