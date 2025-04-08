Edinburgh Missing: 35-year-old Margaret Ann Ross traced

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 35-year-old woman has been traced after being reported missing on Tuesday (8 April).

Police had appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of 35-year-old Margaret Ann Ross on Tuesday, 8 April. They said they were concerned for her welfare, having last been seen in the Moredun area of the city. However, she has now been traced.

Police Scotland said: “Margaret Ross, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced.

“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceMissing persons
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice