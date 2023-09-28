News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian man missing for a week
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:26 BST
A 61-year-old man from Penicuik, who has ties to the Edinburgh area, has been missing for a week, with concerns for his safety growing.

Wiktor Ulewicz was last seen in the Queen Street area of Edinburgh at around 5pm on Thursday, September 21.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, of stocky build with short white/grey hair, and sometimes wears narrow black-framed spectacles. He was last seen wearing cotton chinos and a blue or navy anorak.

Wiktor Ulewicz was last seen in the Queen Street area of Edinburgh a week ago.Wiktor Ulewicz was last seen in the Queen Street area of Edinburgh a week ago.
Police officers in Edinburgh are appealing for the help of the public to trace Wiktor. Inspector Gary Reid said: “Concerns are growing for Wiktor’s welfare, and we want to make sure he is safe and well. If anyone has seen him or knows where he might be, then please get in touch with us via 101, quoting reference number 2595 of September 27, 2023."