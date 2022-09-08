But for some families, the unbearable wait for answers continues for much longer – with no word about where their loved one might be or what has happened.
These are the missing person cases still active in Edinburgh, with searches ongoing to try and solve them.
Anyone with information on any of the people are asked to call Police Scotland on 101.
1. John Coleman
John was last seen at the Access Point in Leith Street on Friday May, 1st 2009.
Mr Coleman, who also goes by the names of Daniel O'Connell and Sean O'Connell.
He is known to live rough, and travel extensively throughout the UK and Ireland.
The 51-year-old is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown eyes. He speaks with a Glasgow accent, and was last seen wearing a beige jacket.
He also has two distinctive tattoos on his left arm. He has 'John' tattooed on his forearm, and another with a rose, dagger and Irish harp.
Photo: Police Scotland
2. Stuart Campbell
Stuart, 36, has not been seen since Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and enquiries have revealed he was seen leaving the Co-op store on Bridge Road around 6.45pm.
Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh :"I would again ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Stuart to contact 101, quoting reference 1205 of 28 March 2022”.
Photo: Police Scotland
3. Dean Conner
Dean was last seen n the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh about 5pm on Friday, 31 December, 2021, walking towards the Promenade area of the town.
Dean’s family said: “It has been more than one week since Dean was last seen in Musselburgh and we are worried sick. We are desperate to know where he is and that he is safe.
“Dean, if you see this please call us or reach out to someone to let them know that you are safe.
“We are extremely grateful for all the work that has been done so far by the police and we would like to thank family, friends and the local community for the support and assistance they have provided us with so far during what has been a very upsetting time.
“We urge anyone who may have seen Dean, or who has any information at all that might help trace him to contact police as soon as possible."
Photo: Police Scotland
4. Alice Byrne
Alice was last seen leaving a friend’s flat in Marlborough Street, Edinburgh, on the morning of Saturday, 1 January, 2022, and walking towards the promenade and beach.
Police Scotland enquiries subsequently indicated that Alice entered the water alone on the morning she went missing.
Efforts to trace her continue and officers are providing support and updates to Alice’s family.
Photo: Police Scotland