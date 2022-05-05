3. Dean Conner

The family of missing man, Dean Conner, is continuing to appeal for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch. Dean’s family said: “It has been more than one week since Dean was last seen in Musselburgh and we are worried sick. We are desperate to know where he is and that he is safe. “Dean, if you see this please call us or reach out to someone to let them know that you are safe. “We are extremely grateful for all the work that has been done so far by the police and we would like to thank family, friends and the local community for the support and assistance they have provided us with so far during what has been a very upsetting time. “We urge anyone who may have seen Dean, or who has any information at all that might help trace him to contact police as soon as possible. Dean was last seen in the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh about 5pm on Friday, 31 December, 2021, walking towards the Promenade area of the town. Any information can be provided to the police via 101, quoting incident number 2238 of 31 December, 2021.

Photo: Police Scotland