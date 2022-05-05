Anybody with any information should contact the police on 101.
1. Amhadullah Wafa Asadullah
Ahmadulla Wafa Asadullah, 15, was last seen at in the Wallyford area where he had been residing at around 10am on Sunday, 10 April, 2022.
He is described as being is described as 5’11’’, of slim build, with dark medium length hair wearing green cargo trousers and a black zip up top.
Inspector Alex Dickson of Dalkeith Police Station said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ahmadulla who has not been seen since Sunday.
“We believe he was heading to the Potterow area of Edinburgh. He can only speak a few phrases in English and uses a translation app on his phone to communicate in English.
“Officers are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.
“I would urge anyone who has any information on whereabouts Ahmadulla or who has had contact with him to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3925 of 10 April, 2022."
Photo: Police Scotland
2. Stuart Campbell
Following enquiries into the disappearance of missing man Stuart Campbell, officers can confirm the last sighting of him was in the Colinton area of Edinburgh.
The 36-year-old has not been seen since Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 and enquiries have revealed he was seen leaving the Co-op store on Bridge Road around 6.45pm that day.
Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh said: “Today, we have released the images of Stuart within the Co-op. We now know he left the shop and turned right into Cuddies Lane, which leads onto Spylaw Street.
“This area is very close to Colinton Dell and the Water of Leith so we are asking anyone who frequents the area, including dog walkers, to please keep an eye out for Stuart.
“We are working extensively to try and find Stuart and I would ask the local community to check garages, sheds, outbuildings for any signs of him. Those who have video ring door bells I would ask them to check their footage. I would ask motorists to also check their dash-cam footage for any sightings they may have captured.
“We will be continuing our enquiries in the Colinton area in the coming days, reviewing CCTV, carrying our door to door along with further searches. I would again ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Stuart to contact 101, quoting reference 1205 of 28 March 2022”.
Photo: Police Scotland
3. Dean Conner
The family of missing man, Dean Conner, is continuing to appeal for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.
Dean’s family said: “It has been more than one week since Dean was last seen in Musselburgh and we are worried sick. We are desperate to know where he is and that he is safe.
“Dean, if you see this please call us or reach out to someone to let them know that you are safe.
“We are extremely grateful for all the work that has been done so far by the police and we would like to thank family, friends and the local community for the support and assistance they have provided us with so far during what has been a very upsetting time.
“We urge anyone who may have seen Dean, or who has any information at all that might help trace him to contact police as soon as possible.
Dean was last seen in the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh about 5pm on Friday, 31 December, 2021, walking towards the Promenade area of the town.
Any information can be provided to the police via 101, quoting incident number 2238 of 31 December, 2021.
Photo: Police Scotland
4. Alice Byrne
Extensive enquiries have been carried out as part of our efforts to trace 28-year-old Alice Byrne, including house to house enquiries, CCTV reviews and detailed searches in the local area.
Alice was last seen leaving a friend’s flat in Marlborough Street, Edinburgh, on the morning of Saturday, 1 January, 2022, and walking towards the promenade and beach.
Our enquiries have subsequently indicate that Alice entered the water alone on the morning she went missing.
Efforts to trace her continue and officers are providing support and updates to Alice’s family.
Photo: Police Scotland