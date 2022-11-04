A teenager from Paisley who has been missing for five days could be in Edinburgh.

Nico Adams, 15, was last seen in the Paisley area at around 5.15pm on Sunday, October 30. Police said the teenager is known to frequent Edinburgh, as well as Dundee and Inverness.

He is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and short brown hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing black tracksuit trousers with a blue zipper and blue Nike trainers.

Officers in Renfrewshire and Inverclyde have appealed to the public for help in tracing Nico, who has been missing for five days. Police in Edinburgh shared the appeal on social media, urging locals to come forward with any information that could assist in finding the teenager.