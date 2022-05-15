The 67-year-old was last seen boarding a number 21 bus near the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at 11.29am on Saturday (May 14).
Enquiries are ongoing to establish where he have left the bus and his subsequent movements.
He is known to have links to the Craigmillar area of the city and he may have been returning there.
William is described as white, 5ft 5in tall and of larger build with short dark brown/grey hair and stubble. He has tattoos on his arms.
When last seen he was wearing a black jumper, black jogging bottoms and white trainers. He walks with a distinctive shuffle.
Anyone who believes they may have seen William, or who has any other information that may help the police with their enquries, can call 101, quoting reference 2276 of 14 May.