Edinburgh missing person: Police say man traced after more than three weeks

Police in Edinburgh thank public for help

By Ian Swanson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 19:38 GMT- 1 min read

A man who was missing in Edinburgh for more than three weeks has been traced.

Police said Raymond Rushton, who was last seen in the Crewe Road Gardens area of the Capital, at around 8.30am on Sunday, February 26. had now been found.

Officers had voiced “growing concerns” for Mr Rushton, 45, as time went on and an appeal was issued to the public last week for help in tracing him.

Raymond Rushton, last seen in the Crewe Road Gardens area of Edinburgh on February 26, has been traced.
On Tuesday evening, a message from Edinburgh police division on social media said: “Raymond Rushton, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

