A man who was missing in Edinburgh for more than three weeks has been traced.

Police said Raymond Rushton, who was last seen in the Crewe Road Gardens area of the Capital, at around 8.30am on Sunday, February 26. had now been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers had voiced “growing concerns” for Mr Rushton, 45, as time went on and an appeal was issued to the public last week for help in tracing him.

Raymond Rushton, last seen in the Crewe Road Gardens area of Edinburgh on February 26, has been traced.