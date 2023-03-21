Edinburgh missing person: Police say man traced after more than three weeks
Police in Edinburgh thank public for help
A man who was missing in Edinburgh for more than three weeks has been traced.
Police said Raymond Rushton, who was last seen in the Crewe Road Gardens area of the Capital, at around 8.30am on Sunday, February 26. had now been found.
Officers had voiced “growing concerns” for Mr Rushton, 45, as time went on and an appeal was issued to the public last week for help in tracing him.
On Tuesday evening, a message from Edinburgh police division on social media said: “Raymond Rushton, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”