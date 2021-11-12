Edinburgh monster raped girl, nine, who he tied to a radiator

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Michael Buchanan, 51, was given a nine year prison sentence in 2017 for rape and indecent practices.

But the High Court in Edinburgh heard on Friday that another victim came forward to police after Buchanan was jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buchanan was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh

Prosecutor Adrian Stalker told judge Lord Beckett the victim said Buchanan subjected him to a series of sexual assaults at a location in Edinburgh.

The male, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said the abuse began in 1990 when he was aged four-years-old and continued for three years.

Mr Stalker said: “The complainer has stated that the abuse has had a profound effect on his mental health.

“He has expressed anger at what has been done to him.”

A Police Scotland mugshot of Buchanan.

The story emerged after Buchanan, originally of Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to a charge of subjecting the man to a series of lewd and libidinous practices against the man between May 1990 and May 1993.

At proceedings in 2017, a judge at the High Court in Glasgow heard how Buchanan preyed on a total of 11 victims including one girl who later took her own life.

The court also heard how heard another youngster was raped after being tied to a radiator.

Buchanan was first probed by police in the early 90s but no charges were brought.

He campaign of physical and sexual violence spanned between 1982 and 2003.

He preyed on his mostly young victims at a number of addresses in Edinburgh – mainly in the Wester Hailes area where Buchanan lived for most of his life.

A boy was first targeted – he was aged six when it began – then Buchanan molested a 10 year-old girl as she slept.

Around 1991, he then abused a nine year-old girl and went onto rape her while she was tied to a radiator and he also targeted a string of other youngsters.

Passing sentence, judge Lord Boyd also ordered Buchanan to be supervised by the authorities for five years following his release from custody.

On Friday, Mr Stalker told Lord Beckett how the man in the latest case came forward to the police following Buchanan’s conviction.

Defence advocate Niall McCluskey told the court that his client was sorry for what he had done.

He added: “Given the nature of the offence and given Mr Buchanan’s background, there’s not a lot I can say about the offence itself.

Lord Beckett deferred sentence for the court to obtain a report. He also urged Buchanan to co-operate with specially trained social workers who have been tasked with writing the report.

He added: “It is completely in your interest to fully co-operate with the social worker - to be open and honest with the social worker for the case coming back to me.”

Buchanan will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on December 17 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.