Edinburgh MSP lodges bill to create new offence of attacking shopworkers
SHOPWORKERS would get extra protection from attack under a proposed bill formally lodged at Holyrood today by Edinburgh Southern Labour MSP Daniel Johnson.
The law change would create a separate offence for assaulting retail staff with a maximum sentence of 12 months’ imprisonment or a £10,000 fine.
And the law would also require the court to take it into account if an assault was directly linked to staff enforcing an age-related restriction, for example asking for ID before selling alcohol.
The bill will now be allocated to one of the committees at the Scottish Parliament for detailed evidence-taking and scrutiny.
Mr Johnson said being subjected to abuse and threatening behaviour should never be part of someone’s job.
“I believe this bill will secure the rights of all those who feel threatened at their place of work and will make it clear that such behaviour will not and should not be tolerated.
“Everyone has a right to feel safe at work wherever they work.”
The bill is backed by shopworkers’ union Usdaw. General secretary Paddy Lillis said: “Violence, threats and abuse against workers is totally unacceptable and we want the Scottish Government to act by supporting Daniel Johnson’s Bill.”