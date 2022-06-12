Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The schoolgirl was punched and kicked by members of the gang, both male and female, as she sat alone on a No 30 Lothian Bus going through Musselburgh on Friday May 27.

Video footage, apparently taken by one of the gang, shows her being repeatedly punched by one of the female gang members, who is laughing and encouraging the others to join in.

The victim raises her hands to protect her head as other gang members start attacking her. Around eight teenagers were standing around her.

Another two girls punch and slap the girl’s head before a boy jumps on a seat and begins to kick her in the head. Another boy and a girl also join in the kicking.

The gang eventually all left the bus at the same stop.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation and asked witnesses to come forward. Inspector David Hughes of Musselburgh Police Station said: “Officers were called to reports of a teenager having been attacked on a number 30 bus in Musselburgh, which took place on Friday, May 27.

The attack took place on a No 30 Lothian Bus as it drove through Musselburgh. Picture: Scott Louden.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Witnesses and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 3767 of 10 June.”

The girl’s mother Kerry Mckenzie posted on the Evening News’ Edinburgh crime Facebook page, urging witnesses to get in touch with the police.

She said: “Now the police have put it out there, if anyone has anymore information on this attack on Amy can you please get in touch.

"There were three males and an older lady or man, she can’t remember, on this bus and then rest of the girls and boys seen in the video are all part of the gang.

“We were lucky enough to be sent over the list of all children involved in the group of kids.