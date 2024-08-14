Edinburgh Muirhouse Park serious assault: Man arrested and charged following early morning attack on a woman
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place at around 5.20am on Wednesday, 14 August, with the neighbouring streets also taped off by police officers as they carried out their investigations.
A 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and her current condition is unknown.
Police are treating this morning’s incident as isolated and they say there is no wider risk to the public.
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow, Thursday, August 15.
Pictures taken at the scene this morning showed a cordon in place, with multiple police vehicles and officers on the scene as well as forensics.