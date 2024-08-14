Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Muirhouse Park in Edinburgh in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place at around 5.20am on Wednesday, 14 August, with the neighbouring streets also taped off by police officers as they carried out their investigations.

A 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and her current condition is unknown.

Police are treating this morning’s incident as isolated and they say there is no wider risk to the public.

Police cordoned off Muirhouse Park in Edinburgh this morning. | Submitted

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow, Thursday, August 15.

Pictures taken at the scene this morning showed a cordon in place, with multiple police vehicles and officers on the scene as well as forensics.