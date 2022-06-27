Police have confirmed that the Calton Hill fire is not being treated as suspicious.

The fire broke out yesterday around 2.45 pm yesterday afternoon just behind the Old Royal High School building on Regents Road.

It appeared that gorse and grass has caught fire in the dry weather and spread up the hill.

Emergency services appeared on the scene, moving people away from the hill and worked hard to extinguish the fire, staying until the early hours of the next morning to make it safe.

Police Scotland today confirmed that they were not treating the fire as suspicious.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: "We were alerted at 2.51pm on Sunday, 26 June to reports of a fire on Calton Hill, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene to extinguish a large gorse fire.

"Crews remained at the location until 1am on Monday, 27 June as they worked to make the area safe.

Edinburgh news: Fire at Calton Hill not treated as suspicious as emergency services leave the scene