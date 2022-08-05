Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash that involved a car and a pedestrian around 9 am yesterday (Thursday) on the Sheriffhall Roundabout.
The pedestrian, a 37-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Road policing officers closed the road for around four hours while they carried out their investigations.
In a statement released on social media, Police Scotland are asking those who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.
They wrote: “Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time to contact police.
"You can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0775 of Thursday, 4 August, 2022.”
Crimestoppers Scotland can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.