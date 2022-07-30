Michael Meehan was last seen in the Morningside area of the Capital around 5.25 pm yesterday.
The 41-year-old has been described as being around 6ft in height, of medium build, with grey hair and speaks with an Irish accent.
When last seen he was wearing a blue Under Armour t-shirt, blue jeans and dark coloured trainers.
Anyone who has seen Michael or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 4387 of 29 July, 2022.
