Edinburgh news: Police search for missing man last seen in the Morningside area of the Capital

Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing from Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 10:31 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Michael Meehan was last seen in the Morningside area of the Capital around 5.25 pm yesterday.

The 41-year-old has been described as being around 6ft in height, of medium build, with grey hair and speaks with an Irish accent.

When last seen he was wearing a blue Under Armour t-shirt, blue jeans and dark coloured trainers.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Anyone who has seen Michael or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 4387 of 29 July, 2022.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh International Festival chief says event needs ‘last-minute’ surge of b...
Edinburgh news: Police search for missing man last seen in the Morningside area of the Capital