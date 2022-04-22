Edinburgh OAP caught with sickening hoard of child abuse videos a second time

Charles Delworth downloaded a haul of 70 videos containing the sexual abuse of children with half of them rated at Category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told 65-year-old Delworth was also convicted of a similar offence 20 years ago.

Delworth pleaded guilty to possessing the indecent images of children when he appeared at the city court last month and he was back in the dock for sentencing.

OAP pervert Charles Delworth - caught with sickening images of children for a second time.

Lawyer Matthew Nicholson, defending, said his client ‘fully accepts he has issues regarding his sexual deviancy” and on this occasion had only possessed the material for “a very short period of time”.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC said the offences were “not victimless crimes” and placed Delworth on a Sexual Offences Protection Order for five years.

He was also sentenced to a two year supervision order, will have to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and had his name added to the Sex Offenders Register for the next two years.

Previously the court was told police received intelligence the disturbing images were being downloaded at the home Delworth shares with his wife in the Bonnington area of the capital in August 2019.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm said Delworth had denied the allegations during a police interview and that the 70 movies were found to have been deleted when a system unit was examined.