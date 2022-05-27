Detectives found the hoard on two devices owned by Paul Mackie, 70, when they raided his home in the Capital’s Restalrig district last year.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Mackie’s phone was found to have five child abuse images and one video all rated as Category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum.

He was also caught with a further 38 pictures and ten videos at Category A along with 14 pictures classified at Category B and C on computer equipment.

Sickening hoard: Paul Mackie was caught with child abuse images and video

Mackie pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children when he appeared in court on Friday.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Dickson said police received intelligence that images were being downloaded at Mackie’s address and he was at home with a relative when officers turned up at his door on August 5 last year.

The fiscal said the images depicted girls between the ages of eight and 12-years-old being sexually abused by adults.

Ms Dickson added the category A video found on the phone was entitled ‘13-year-old Becky kidnapped on way to school and stripped and raped’.

She told the court: “This depicted a girl aged around 13 years being raped by an adult man.”

Solicitor David Allan, defending, said he would reserve his mitigation to the sentencing hearing.