The man, who does not wish to be identified, has chalked a large sign on his garage door warning the dog owner to pick up after his animal has done its business.

The angey resident, who lives in the Colinton area of the city, says he is at “the end of his tether” after finding a large dog poo outside his home almost every day for the past four weeks.

An Edinburgh pensioner has been forced to make homemade signs in a bid to stop a pet owner allowing their dog to poo outside his front door.

He said: “I can’t quite believe I have had to resort to this but the situation is getting ridiculous.

“Whoever it is has been letting their dog sh*t right outside my front door for the past few weeks and they just leave without picking it up.

“I don’t really know what goes through people’s minds when they allow their dog to do this – it’s so easy just to bag it and put it in a bin.

“But I’m angry about it because I and neighbours have stood in it and had our cars drive through it and it gets everywhere.

“Hopefully the person sees the sign and takes heed because they will be filmed and I will send it all on to the authorities.”

Neighbours of the pensioner are also backing his very public stance.

One said: “I’ve spotted the poo almost every day for the past four weeks and no matter how many times we pick it up, there it is the following day.

“We have grandkids who visit us and it would be so easy for them to get it on their feet, or even worse.”

Information listed on the City of Edinburgh Council states: “Any person who is in charge of a dog must pick up and get rid of the dog’s fouling, by putting it in any litter bin or your own landfill bin.

“Fixed penalty notices of £80, under the Dog Fouling (Scotland) Act 2003, will be issued to those caught not picking up after their dog in any public place, including footpaths and roads, parks, including football or rugby pitches, shared land like back greens, stairs, and closes and any open land that the public has access to.”

