Edinburgh pensioner taken to hospital after being hit by a bus outside Oxgangs Police Station
A 74-year-old man was taken to hospital last night after he was struck by a bus outside Oxgangs Police Station.
The incident happened on Oxgangs Road North, near the junction with Oxgangs Avenue, at around 8.50pm on Friday, February 16.
The 74-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries. No one on the bus was injured.
The road was closed until around 3.25am on Saturday, February 17 to allow for an investigation at the scene.
Road policing officers are appealing for information. Sergeant Grant Hastie, of the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who was on the bus who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3657 of 16 February.”