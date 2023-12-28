Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Theatre-goers queuing to see Wicked at the Playhouse last night had to be rushed indoors after Hearts and Hibs hooligans clashed outside the city centre theatre ahead of last night’s Edinburgh derby.

One of those who witnessed the ugly scenes as the Edinburgh rivals’ supporters threw missiles including bottles at each other described the incident as “absolutely disgusting behaviour”.

The theatre-goer, who asked to not be named, told the Evening News about the clashes outside the theatre on Greenside Place at around 6.25pm last night, ahead of the Hibs versus Hearts match at Easter Road, which kicked off at 8pm and finished 1-0 to Hearts thanks to a late goal from Lawrence Shankland.

He said: “There were bottles and missiles flying everywhere from the other side of the street to the Playhouse. My wife, daughter and granddaughter, and the rest of those waiting, had to be quickly escorted inside the theatre where they were waiting to see Wicked.

“Absolutely disgusting behaviour and one which will likely see very little reporting. Please highlight this as I am beyond angry and upset. My granddaughter has been left in tears and terrified when she should be allowed to remain excited to see a theatre show she has been waiting months for.”

The grandfather called on action from the Scottish football authorities, and he praised staff at the Edinburgh theatre for their quick thinking in getting terrified theatre-goers to safety.

He said: “Both sets of fans should be reprimanded by the SPFL, and the clubs should be fined. Security at the Playhouse should be commended for rushing theatre attendees inside to safety. I got my family home safely as the fans had moved on after the show, but what an entirely negative and frightening start to what should have been a fun and positive night for all in attendance at Wicked."

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the incident, but was unable at this stage to confirm that those involved in the terrifying incident were Hearts and Hibs supporters. She said: “At around 6.25pm on Wednesday, December 27, police received a report of a disturbance on Greenside Place, Edinburgh. Officers attended and the group dispersed. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”