A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after police were called to a serious incident in an Edinburgh street.

Emergency services were called to Albert Street in Leith at around 2.22pm, and police quickly closed the road. A police cordon is still in place on the street, with officers having been seen speaking to concerned residents. One neighbour said he had been told that police had been called to reports of a stabbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Evening News, the witness said: “I was walking and about halfway along Albert Street I saw a massive police presence. There are at least five police vehicles that I can see and there are officers in uniform. The road is closed off and CID is there. There’s even evidence piled on the street outside one of the flats.”

Police are on the scene of an incident in Albert Street, Leith

A spokesman from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 2.22pm to attend an incident on Albert Street in Edinburgh. We dispatched one ambulance and a 3RU unit to the scene. We transported one male patient in his 20s to the new Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”