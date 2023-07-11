News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh police and ambulances called to Albert Street in Leith after reported 'stabbing' incident

Photos taken at the scene show several police and emergency services vehicles
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after police were called to a serious incident in an Edinburgh street.

Emergency services were called to Albert Street in Leith at around 2.22pm, and police quickly closed the road. A police cordon is still in place on the street, with officers having been seen speaking to concerned residents. One neighbour said he had been told that police had been called to reports of a stabbing.

Speaking to the Evening News, the witness said: “I was walking and about halfway along Albert Street I saw a massive police presence. There are at least five police vehicles that I can see and there are officers in uniform. The road is closed off and CID is there. There’s even evidence piled on the street outside one of the flats.”

Police are on the scene of an incident in Albert Street, LeithPolice are on the scene of an incident in Albert Street, Leith
A spokesman from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 2.22pm to attend an incident on Albert Street in Edinburgh. We dispatched one ambulance and a 3RU unit to the scene. We transported one male patient in his 20s to the new Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.