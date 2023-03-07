Police and fire crews were called to the city centre to deal with an incident on Sunday night, March 5. Officers were alerted to two youths climbing on scaffolding in George Street, Edinburgh, at the junction with Frederick Street, shortly before 9pm. Emergency services attended the scene. After a stand-off, the two boys climbed down from the scaffolding. Police said that neither was injured. Officers are now carrying out enquiries to determine the full circumstances behind the incident.