Edinburgh police and fire crews descend on George Street after youths spotted climbing scaffolding
Two boys climbing scaffolding in Edinburgh trigger emergency service response
Police and fire crews were called to the city centre to deal with an incident on Sunday night, March 5. Officers were alerted to two youths climbing on scaffolding in George Street, Edinburgh, at the junction with Frederick Street, shortly before 9pm. Emergency services attended the scene. After a stand-off, the two boys climbed down from the scaffolding. Police said that neither was injured. Officers are now carrying out enquiries to determine the full circumstances behind the incident.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 8.55 pm on Sunday, 5 March 2023, police attended a report of two youths on scaffolding in George Street at the corner of Frederick Street, Edinburgh. Police and SFRS attended and both the boys came down from the scaffolding. They were uninjured. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident." The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.