Edinburgh police appeal after campervan stolen in Portobello

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a campervan which was stolen in Portobello.

By jamie mckenzie
Monday, 4th November 2019, 7:39 pm
The silver Ford Transit campervan, registration number YN59ADU, was taken between Wednesday, October 30th and November 3rd, while parked on Bellfield Street.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1377 of 3 November 2019 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The stolen campervan. Pic: Police Scotland