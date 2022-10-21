Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses, 19, who was killed in London on September 30.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in the Capital on Wednesday, October 19, by Police Scotland officers. He is suspected of killing 19-year-old Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses, who was fatally stabbed in London last month.

Officers have transferred the 17-year-old to a police station in London.

Kane was stabbed to death on Tottenham High Road in the London borough of Haringey, on Wednesday, September 30. He is the 12th teenager to have been killed in the city this year. Following his death, the Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.