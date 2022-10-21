Edinburgh police arrest 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder of London teen Kane Moses
Officers in Edinburgh arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in the Capital on Wednesday, October 19, by Police Scotland officers. He is suspected of killing 19-year-old Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses, who was fatally stabbed in London last month.
Officers have transferred the 17-year-old to a police station in London.
Kane was stabbed to death on Tottenham High Road in the London borough of Haringey, on Wednesday, September 30. He is the 12th teenager to have been killed in the city this year. Following his death, the Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.
The Met Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to get in touch. Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 5327/30Sep. Alternatively, you can report information while remaining fully anonymous, by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.