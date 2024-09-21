Edinburgh police called to High School Wynd near Cowgate after cyclist allegedly assaulted by driver

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 21st Sep 2024, 12:52 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2024, 12:54 BST
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly ‘slammed to the ground’ in an Edinburgh street.

Police and ambulance crews were called to High School Wynd, near Cowgate, at 6.25pm on Friday following reports of a cyclist having been assaulted by a male driver of a car.

The victim was taken to hospital and police said they are ‘following positive lines of enquiry’.

Police were called to High School Wynd in Edinburgh following reports of the assault

Witnesses said a man got out of his car and ‘slammed a cyclist to the ground by his neck’ before leaving him in the road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital to be checked over and officers are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to the incident.”

