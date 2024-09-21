Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly ‘slammed to the ground’ in an Edinburgh street.

Police and ambulance crews were called to High School Wynd, near Cowgate, at 6.25pm on Friday following reports of a cyclist having been assaulted by a male driver of a car.

The victim was taken to hospital and police said they are ‘following positive lines of enquiry’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to High School Wynd in Edinburgh following reports of the assault

Witnesses said a man got out of his car and ‘slammed a cyclist to the ground by his neck’ before leaving him in the road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital to be checked over and officers are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to the incident.”