Edinburgh police called to Learmonth Terrace near Stockbridge after reports of man with knife
Police descended on an Edinburgh street following reports of a man carrying a knife.
Emergency services were called to Learmonth Terrace in the capital at 11.30am on Tuesday, September 3, following reports of a man being in possession of a knife at a premises.
Officers attended and a man was arrested at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 55-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. There were no reports of injuries.”