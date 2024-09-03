Edinburgh police called to Learmonth Terrace near Stockbridge after reports of man with knife

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 15:04 BST
Police descended on an Edinburgh street following reports of a man carrying a knife.

Emergency services were called to Learmonth Terrace in the capital at 11.30am on Tuesday, September 3, following reports of a man being in possession of a knife at a premises.

Officers attended and a man was arrested at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 55-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. There were no reports of injuries.”

