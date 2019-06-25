Edinburgh police called to multiple incidents in Dumbiedykes over several hours

Police were called to a number of incidents in the Dumbiedykes area of Edinburgh over a period of about six hours today.

A police spokesman said the first call came in at about noon on Tuesday, June 25th in connection with a drugs recovery, while the last call of the day was received at 5:30pm following a report of someone threatening to self harm.

Police responded to a number of incidents in Dumbiedykes.

The spokesman said none of the incidents responded to were linked.

In a statement, the spokesman said: "Officers have been in the Dumbiedykes area of Edinburgh this afternoon following a number of reported incidents, all of which have now concluded and none of which are connected.

"Inquiries remain ongoing into these and a number of arrests have been made."

The spokesman added that there are no ongoing incidents and there is no risk to the public.