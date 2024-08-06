Edinburgh police charge man in connection with Leith Surgery break-in after laptops taken
A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a GP surgery which saw laptops taken from the practice.
The devices were taken from Leith Surgery, in Duke Street, at around 7.40am on Monday, August 5.
The GP surgery was forced to close after the incident. A message sent to patients read: ““Due to a serious break into Leith Surgery, we have had to close today. For urgent medical problems please dial 111.”
A 31-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.