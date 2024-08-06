Edinburgh police charge man in connection with Leith Surgery break-in after laptops taken

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a GP surgery which saw laptops taken from the practice.

The devices were taken from Leith Surgery, in Duke Street, at around 7.40am on Monday, August 5.

A 'serious' break-in took place at Leith SurgeryA 'serious' break-in took place at Leith Surgery
A 'serious' break-in took place at Leith Surgery | Google

The GP surgery was forced to close after the incident. A message sent to patients read: ““Due to a serious break into Leith Surgery, we have had to close today. For urgent medical problems please dial 111.”

A 31-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Related topics:Patients
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice