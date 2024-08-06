A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a GP surgery which saw laptops taken from the practice.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The devices were taken from Leith Surgery, in Duke Street, at around 7.40am on Monday, August 5.

A 'serious' break-in took place at Leith Surgery | Google

The GP surgery was forced to close after the incident. A message sent to patients read: ““Due to a serious break into Leith Surgery, we have had to close today. For urgent medical problems please dial 111.”

A 31-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.