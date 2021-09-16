Edinburgh police chase: Helicopter hunts suspects who fled officers and abandoned stolen car

The hunt involves a black Range Rover which had been reported stolen, and took off after failing to stop for officers in Corstorphine.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Thursday, 16 September, a black Range Rover driving at speed failed to stop for officers in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh. A pursuit followed with officers being assisted by the Air Support Unit. The car has been traced in the Carrick Knowe area and searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the vehicle, which had previously been reported stolen. Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries should contact 101 quoting reference 0636 of 16 September.”