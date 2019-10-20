Edinburgh police chasing man who left woman 'shaken and upset' after robbery
Officers at Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in the Slateford area of Edinburgh.
Police said a 19-year-old woman was approached by a man, thought to be in his 50s, outside a house on Hutchison Loan at around 7.50pm on Saturday 19 October.
The man, who was wearing dark clothing including a dark grey hoodie, stole the woman's handbag before sprinting away in the direction of Slateford Road.
Officers confirmed the victim was not injured in the incident.
The man is described as being white, around 5ft 9 with an average build, with short grey or black hair and stubble.
Detective Sergeant Gavin Howat, of Corstorphine CID, said: “It is very fortunate that there were no injuries as a result of this robbery, but the victim has been left shaken and upset by the loss of her bag and its contents.
“Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area and have established that the suspect was seen acting strangely in the front garden of a neighbouring property shortly before the incident took place.
“We would be keen to hear from anyone else who either witnessed the robbery itself or saw any suspicious activity in the area throughout the evening.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3773 of October 19 . Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111