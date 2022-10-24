News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh police flood residential street at Calder Gardens after 'unexplained' death of woman

Police in Edinburgh launch investigation after woman found dead at block of flats

By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police in Edinburgh are carrying out enquiries, following the ‘unexplained’ death of a woman. Emergency services were alerted to the death shortly after 5pm on Sunday, and quickly arrived to the scene at Cobbinshaw House South, near Calder Road.

Residents on the street witnessed police taping off the area and setting up a white tent. Officers reportedly went door to door and interviewed neighbours.

Police have confirmed that the woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Sunday, 23 October, 2022, officers were made aware of the death of a woman at Cobbinshaw House South, Calder Gardens, Edinburgh.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."

