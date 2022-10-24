Police in Edinburgh are carrying out enquiries, following the ‘unexplained’ death of a woman. Emergency services were alerted to the death shortly after 5pm on Sunday, and quickly arrived to the scene at Cobbinshaw House South, near Calder Road.

Residents on the street witnessed police taping off the area and setting up a white tent. Officers reportedly went door to door and interviewed neighbours.

Police have confirmed that the woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Sunday, 23 October, 2022, officers were made aware of the death of a woman at Cobbinshaw House South, Calder Gardens, Edinburgh.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."