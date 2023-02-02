News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh police hunt for man and baby missing in Capital amid 'concerns for welfare'

Public in Edinburgh asked to help with information on whereabouts

By Ian Swanson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 8:15pm

Police in the Capital are hunting for a 37-year-old man and an eight-month-old baby after they were reported missing.

Officers say they are concerned about the welfare of the man, Jamie Gallagher, and the baby, Elliot Marshall, who are believed to be together somewhere in the Edinburgh area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the public are being asked to help locate the pair.

Eight-month-old Elliot Marshall is believed to be with Jami Gallagher
Most Popular

In a tweet posted around 7pm on Thursday (2 February) Police Scotland’s Edinburgh division said: “Officers have concerns for the welfare of Jamie Gallagher (37) and Elliot Marshall (8 months), who are believed to be together in the Edinburgh area. Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact police quoting incident number 1613 of 02/02/23.”

Jamie Gallagher is believed to be with Elliot in the Edinburgh area.