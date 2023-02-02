Edinburgh police hunt for man and baby missing in Capital amid 'concerns for welfare'
Public in Edinburgh asked to help with information on whereabouts
Police in the Capital are hunting for a 37-year-old man and an eight-month-old baby after they were reported missing.
Officers say they are concerned about the welfare of the man, Jamie Gallagher, and the baby, Elliot Marshall, who are believed to be together somewhere in the Edinburgh area.
And the public are being asked to help locate the pair.
In a tweet posted around 7pm on Thursday (2 February) Police Scotland’s Edinburgh division said: “Officers have concerns for the welfare of Jamie Gallagher (37) and Elliot Marshall (8 months), who are believed to be together in the Edinburgh area. Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact police quoting incident number 1613 of 02/02/23.”