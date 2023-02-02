Police in the Capital are hunting for a 37-year-old man and an eight-month-old baby after they were reported missing.

Officers say they are concerned about the welfare of the man, Jamie Gallagher, and the baby, Elliot Marshall, who are believed to be together somewhere in the Edinburgh area.

And the public are being asked to help locate the pair.

Eight-month-old Elliot Marshall is believed to be with Jami Gallagher

In a tweet posted around 7pm on Thursday (2 February) Police Scotland’s Edinburgh division said: “Officers have concerns for the welfare of Jamie Gallagher (37) and Elliot Marshall (8 months), who are believed to be together in the Edinburgh area. Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact police quoting incident number 1613 of 02/02/23.”