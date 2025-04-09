Edinburgh police hunt hit and run driver after death of 61-year-old motorcyclist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road Policing officers are appealing for information after the death of a 61-year-old man in a hit and run crash in Edinburgh.

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal hit and run crash on the A90 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh - which saw a 61-year-old male rider pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services rushed to the incident, which happened around 11.15pm on Tuesday, 8 April, and officers were made aware of a crash involving a Kawasaki KLE650 motorcycle and an unknown car. However, the 61-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car left the scene prior to officers attending and headed in the direction of Edinburgh city centre.

The road was closed to allow for investigations to be carried out and reopened around 6.35am on Wednesday, 9 April, 2025.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and trace the car and driver.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“We are continuing to review CCTV footage in an effort to trace the car and its driver, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash or seen any cars in the area or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4274 of 8 April, 2025.