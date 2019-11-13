Edinburgh police hunt knife-wielding thug who left Niddrie shop worker 'extremely shaken' in robbery bid

Police are hunting a knife-wielding thug who entered a greengrocers in Niddrie in a robbery bid.

The incident took place at Niddrie Licensed Grocers in Niddrie Mill Drive at about 4:20pm on Tuesday, November 12th.

A 56-year-old man who was working in the store was approached by a man who entered the shop with a knife. He threatened the shopkeeper and demanded money but was refused and left empty handed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone who can assist in identifying him is asked to come forward.

The suspect is described as white man, around 5ft 11ins tall and he spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a bright blue Stone Island winter jacket, khaki-coloured tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and had his face covered with a snood or scarf.

Detective Constable Christina Yeoman, of Gayfield CID said: “Despite the victim not being physically injured, this has left him extremely shaken during what was a very frightening ordeal.

“Officers are working to review CCTV in the premises and in the local area as we work to identify and trace the man responsible.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or has any information that can help our investigation, to contact officers as soon as possible.”