Edinburgh police issue second Princes Street pickpocket warning as 3 more arrested

Police in Edinburgh have issued a second public warning after three more people were arrested on Friday in connection with pickpocketing incidents in Princes Street.

Two men and one woman are due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 8th.

Police have made three more arrests. Pic: Police Scotland.

It comes after two men and a woman were arrested on Thursday, July 4th after patrolling officers noticed suspicious activity on Princes Street near the Balmoral Hotel. The three individuals were due to appear in court last Friday.

In another statement released by police today, Sergeant George Liddle from the West End Police Station said: “We are committed to targeting pickpocketing in the city, and officers from the Central Initiative Team are regularly deployed in plain clothes in order to combat this activity.

"Edinburgh’s residents and visitors must remain vigilant in relation to pickpocketing and take the necessary precautions when out in public places. As well as keeping yourself and your own belongings safe and secure, please also be aware of activity going on around you and report anything suspicious.

"Anyone with information regarding pickpocketing activity are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."