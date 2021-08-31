Edinburgh police launch CCTV appeal after assault in Portobello High Street

Police said the attack happened on Portobello High Street, close to the junction with Sir Harry Lauder Road, at around 12.45am on Sunday, July 25.

Officers believe the man captured in CCTV images may be able to assist their investigation.

He is aged between 35 and 40 years old, 5’11” tall, with an average build and short hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is understood to speak with a local accent, and was wearing jeans and a navy top at the time of the incident.Detective Constable Neil Donaldson, said: “Fortunately this woman was not injured, but she was left extremely upset by what has happened and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault.

“In particular we would like to speak to the man pictured who was in the area at the time and may have further information to assist our enquiry.

"We would also ask anyone who was driving in the area and might have seen something that could help with our enquiries, or have dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0241 of Sunday, 25 July, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Police said the attack happened on Portobello High Street, close to the junction with Sir Harry Lauder Road, at around 12.45am on Sunday, July 25.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.