Parents reported that a driver lost control outside James Gillespie's Primary school gate, hit at least one other car and toppled a bin on Wednesday morning.

They drove away leaving their number plate embedded in the vehicle after the collision.

Campaign for safe routes to school in the Blackford, Grange and Marchmont areas of Edinburgh which is run by the Travel Committee hit out at the driver on social media.

Reg plate left in car after collision outside primary school

In a tweet they said: “Luckily”, they hit a bin and another vehicle and not a child. We shouldn’t have to rely on “luck”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a vehicle crashing into a bin and at least one other car in Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh around 8.40am on Wednesday, 12 October, 2022.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A driver lost control and struck a BMW outside the school

Advertisement Hide Ad