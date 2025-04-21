Edinburgh police recovered Class-A drugs worth an estimated street value of £50,000 in Wester Hailes raid
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Edinburgh police officers recovered Class-A drugs worth an estimated street value of £50,000 in a Wester Hailes raid earlier this month.
On Thursday, April 10, officers in the south west of the city recovered the Class-A drugs worth an estimated street value of £50,000 from an address in Dumbeg Park, Edinburgh.
Click here to sign up 👇
This was in addition to an estimated street value of £3200 Class-A and Class-B drugs seized from an address in Stenhouse Drive earlier in the week. Two men aged 29 and 31 have been arrested in connection with the enquiry, which remains ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Please continue to report drug dealing in the area.”