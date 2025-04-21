Edinburgh police recovered Class-A drugs worth an estimated street value of £50,000 in Wester Hailes raid

Edinburgh police officers recovered Class-A drugs worth an estimated street value of £50,000 in a Wester Hailes raid earlier this month.

On Thursday, April 10, officers in the south west of the city recovered the Class-A drugs worth an estimated street value of £50,000 from an address in Dumbeg Park, Edinburgh.

This was in addition to an estimated street value of £3200 Class-A and Class-B drugs seized from an address in Stenhouse Drive earlier in the week. Two men aged 29 and 31 have been arrested in connection with the enquiry, which remains ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Please continue to report drug dealing in the area.”

