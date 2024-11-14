Edinburgh police release CCTV images of four people after damage to bank in Princes Street

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th Nov 2024, 12:02 GMT
Police have released CCTV images of four people they want to speak to in connection with threatening behaviour and damage to a bank.

The incident happened in Princes Street at around 1.30am on Thursday, September 12. Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing but that officers believe these four people may be able to help with the investigation.

The first man is described as white, around 6ft and of slim build. He also had black hair worn in a top knot and he may have had a moustache or goatee beard.

At the time, he was wearing a headtorch, a two-tone blue waterproof jacket, a yellow t-shirt, grey trousers and navy trainers. He was also carrying a black rucksack and had a black mountain bike.

Police are looking to speak to four people in connection with threatening behaviour and damage to a bank. | Police Scotland

The second man, who is also described as white, 6ft and of slim build, was wearing a surgical face mask, a black cap, a black hooded op, brown trousers and navy shoes.

He also had a dark coloured mountain bike with a distinctive green section at the bottom of the front forks.

The third man is described as white, 6ft and of heavy build. He had short, dark hair and a short, dark beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a large symbol on the front as well as a red jacket with black panels on the inside of the arms and flanks. He was also wearing bottle green joggers and dark shoes and had a black electric pedal bike.

The woman police want to talk to is described as white, 5ft 5 and of slight build. She had short, dark hair and was wearing a navy jumper and beige trousers at the time of the incident. She also had a white women’s bike with white front and rear mud guards.

Police Constable Callum Johnston said: “I would urge these people or anyone who knows who they are to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0211 of September 12.

