Edinburgh police are continuning with their investigation into a serious late night assault in the city earlier this year.

They have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their investigation into the serious assault in Edinburgh that took place on Clifton Terrace in the Haymarket area at around 12am on Sunday, February 2.

Police have released an image of this man who they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault at Clifton Terrace in the Haymarket area of Edinburgh earlier this year. | Police Scotland/ Google Maps

The man in the image is described as white, in his late 20s to mid-30s and of slim build. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, black jogging bottoms, white trainers, a black Adidas rucksack and a dark coloured baseball cap.

Detective Sergeant Mark Asquith said: “We would encourage this man, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0034 of 2 February 2025. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.