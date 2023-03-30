Edinburgh prisoner Kevin Pullar found dead at Saughton Prison, sparking inquiry into death
Fatal accident inquiry to be held after death at HMP Edinburgh
A man who was imprisoned for extortion has died at Saughton Prison in Edinburgh.
Kevin Pullar was found dead at HMP Edinburgh last weekend on Sunday, March 26. The cause of the 36-year-old’s death has not been revealed. Pullar was sentenced to four-and-half years in jail in 2021, at Livingston High Court. The former scaffolder pled guilty to one charge of extortion, one charge of attempted extortion and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause a person to believe that unlawful violence would be used against him. Each of these was aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime.
The Scottish Prison Service has confirmed that a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held into his death, which has also been reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: “Kevin Pullar, 36, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh has died on 26 March 2023. He was sentenced at Livingston High Court in 2021. Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”