Kevin Pullar was found dead at HMP Edinburgh last weekend on Sunday, March 26. The cause of the 36-year-old’s death has not been revealed. Pullar was sentenced to four-and-half years in jail in 2021, at Livingston High Court. The former scaffolder pled guilty to one charge of extortion, one charge of attempted extortion and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause a person to believe that unlawful violence would be used against him. Each of these was aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime.