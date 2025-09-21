Edinburgh pub disturbance sees 28-year-old man rushed to hospital after Grassmarket incident at Bar Salsa

Published 21st Sep 2025, 10:29 BST
A man was rushed to hospital following a disturbance at a city centre bar in Edinburgh last night.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at Bar Salsa in the Grassmarket area just before the Cowgate, on Saturday, September 20 at around 8.30pm. Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The scene outside Bar Salsa on Saturday night, with the pub and road closed after the Grassmarket incident while police carried out their investigations.placeholder image
The scene outside Bar Salsa on Saturday night, with the pub and road closed after the Grassmarket incident while police carried out their investigations. | Rachael Davies

The bar and the road outside in the popular nightlife Edinburgh city centre area were closed for hours while police officers carried out their investigations. The road has since re-opened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Saturday, September 20, we received a report of a disturbance in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended, and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

