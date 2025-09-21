Edinburgh pub disturbance sees 28-year-old man rushed to hospital after Grassmarket incident at Bar Salsa
Police were called to a report of a disturbance at Bar Salsa in the Grassmarket area just before the Cowgate, on Saturday, September 20 at around 8.30pm. Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
The bar and the road outside in the popular nightlife Edinburgh city centre area were closed for hours while police officers carried out their investigations. The road has since re-opened.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Saturday, September 20, we received a report of a disturbance in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.