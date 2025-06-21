Some residents have been evacuated from a locked down Edinburgh street this morning after police rushed to a 'disturbance’.

Police were called to a disturbance at a property on St Leonard’s Street at 9am this morning, Saturday June 21. A number of properties were evacuated as a precaution, after officers closed the street at the junction with Lutton Place.

Photos from the scene show a large police presence on the street near the city centre, with a number of police vehicles parked at St Leonard’s Street and a police cordon in place.

The scene at St Leonard's Street in Edinburgh this morning. | Submitted

An eyewitness said: “It looks very serious, at least eight police cars roads blocked off both sides of the street along with an incident van and ambulance on stand by.

“One officer in full armed protection gear and helmet was getting kitted up for something clearly very serious.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Saturday, 21 June, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on St Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh. Officers are in attendance.

“St Leonard’s Street is closed at the junction of St Leonard’s Place and Lutton Place and a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.”

We will bring you more news on this breaking story as we get it.