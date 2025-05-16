Edinburgh road taped off and man charged after police called to disturbance

A man has been arrested and charged after police were called to a disturbance within a Shandwick Place property.

Edinburgh Police were called to an incident at a property on Shandwick Place, Edinburgh, at around 8.40pm on Thursday, May 15.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident - which saw the major Edinburgh street taped off while officers investigated. There were no reported injuries following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Thursday, 15 May, 2025, we were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance within a property in the Shandwick Place area of Edinburgh. Officers attended and there were no reported injuries.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”