Police have confirmed a 31-year-old man has been arrested after a series of incidents at various businesses across the city.

He has been charged in connection with 13 incidents between Friday, August 27 and Wednesday, September 8.

The 31-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “This was a wide-ranging investigation and I want to take the opportunity to thank the businesses involved and the members of the public who all assisted with our enquiries.”

It is understood these allegations include an incident at a tanning salon on Main Street in Davidson Mains on Sunday evening.

The same premises was the scene of another incident a few days earlier, with another tanning salon in Canonmills also allegedly targeted on the evening of Friday, August 27.

