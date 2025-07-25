Police investigating shooting incident in Edinburgh which left one in hospital arrest man

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 25th Jul 2025, 09:53 BST
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting in Edinburgh left one requiring hospital treatment.

The man has been arrested as enquiries continue into a report of a firearm being discharged in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh on Thursday afternoon.

Specialist firearms officers were among those called to Hailesland Gardens at around 3.40pm on Thursday after they received reports of a firearm having been discharged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police said a 36-year-old man has been arrestedplaceholder image
Police said a 36-year-old man has been arrested

The incident saw a 23-year-old man taken to hospital for treatment after he suffered injuries to his arm. The injuries were said to be non life-threatening. No one else was injured in the incident.

Officers in hi-vis, including specialist firearms officers, attended were spotted searching the area after the incident.

And now a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said that they will continue a presence in the area and that and enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said yesterday: “At around 3.40pm on Thursday, 24 July, we were called to a report of a firearm being discharged in the Hailesland Gardens area of Edinburgh.”

Related topics:ShootingWester HailesEdinburghPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice