Edinburgh city centre shopkeepers have been reacting to news that reported shoplifting incidents have more than doubled in the past two years.

The latest data from Police Scotland shows that theft by shoplifting grew in Edinburgh from 3,461 incidents in 2022 to 7,592 incidents in 2024, a rise of 119 per cent. The most affected area is the city centre, which saw 2,199 shoplifting crimes in 2024.

Majid Mohamed, who has groups of shoplifters visiting his mobile phone accessories and repair shop on Princes Street, said the problem gets particularly bad during busy tourist seasons.

He said: “It depends on the time of year really how bad shoplifting is, it’s particularly bad at Christmas and New Year and of course The Fringe, the busy times for the city.

“They come in to the shop in groups of two or three, sometimes with masks. They mostly go for earbuds and small items, which don’t cost too much, but it all adds up.

“We have CCTV but when they are in groups they provide cover for each other. Sometimes items are stolen without us even noticing until too late. And even though we have the cameras the thieves don’t seem to care, it’s a ‘what are you going to do’ kind of attitude, pretty intimidating.”

The store manager at cosmetics shop Kiko Milano on Princes Street praised her staff for knowing what to look out for regarding shoplifters. | National World

Dawn Alexander, store manager at cosmetics shop Kiko Milano on Princes Street, said shoplifting has been a problem in recent years but praised her staff for knowing how to deal with it.

She said: “It was bad when I started here two years ago, but the team I have here now know what to look out for. It’s not as bad as what it was, but I put that down to my staff having good knowledge of regular shoplifters and the signs to look out for.

“There are organised gangs of shoplifters really. You can see them coming together in the morning, meeting outside Waverley Market. They are quite brazen, you need to be very strict with them. Our staff know most of their faces now so can watch out for them. They are normally carrying big bags, so are not that hard to spot. I have seen them running past after stealing large amounts from JD Sports.

“When you are phoning the police to report the incidents you are basically wasting your time, as we don’t have cameras to record the thefts. We think we’re going to get cameras though, to help stop this problem. The community officer is lovely and very helpful though.”

She added: “The whole thing is a bit scary though but I guess it’s just another part of the job now, keeping an eye out for shoplifters.”

The Police Scotland figures show that Leith Walk was the next most affected Edinburgh area for shoplifting last year with 794 incidents, while Portobello and Craigmillar had 626 incidents last year.

Another Princes Street shopkeeper, who did not want to be named, said: “We’ve noticed a rise in shoplifting incidents, but not huge, in fact all in all it’s probably about the same, I just think more people are reporting these crimes now.

“There are a lot of young people kicking about causing a nuisance, but a lot more is being done now to tackle the issue, with the Business Improvement District (BID) people helping retailers here with security.”

A Princes Street shop assistant said: “Shoplifting is quite prevalent, it’s almost daily now. And there’s lots you don’t even notice at the time. It’s bad for business. It’s actually surprising to me who is doing the shoplifting, it’s all sorts. A lot of people we’ve caught shoplifting you would never have guessed.

“We had a woman in a wheelchair who stole lots of items, we’ve had parents with kids in buggies, who steal items and hide them in the buggy. And also just groups of teenagers.

“We feel now like we have to really keep an eye on everyone who comes in here, just in case, be extra vigilant.”

Another shopkeeper at a Princes Street unit added: “We have definitely noticed a surge in shoplifting in recent years. I have worked here for a year and a half and I noticed a big difference until recently. It was getting silly how many incidents there was.

“However, recently it appears to be quietening down in general. Although, there are still groups going round with large bags stealing items. We have even had parents with push chairs stealing items.”

Superintendent Paul Gillespie, Acquisitive Crime Lead for Edinburgh Division, said: “The Capital is not immune to the ongoing rise in retail offences, nevertheless, we remain committed to reducing such crimes from occurring to ensure both shop workers and customers feel safe and secure within retail premises.

“Earlier this year, Police Scotland was given a £3 million funding allocation from the Scottish Government to specifically address retail offences and in turn, the Retail Crime Taskforce was launched. Taskforce officers work within Edinburgh to support local policing colleagues in engaging with stores to offer security advice and identify opportunities for crime prevention. We also regularly build intelligence on those responsible for these offences and conduct regular enforcement to bring these individuals to justice.

“Since April, an information-sharing scheme between more than 50 of the city-centre’s businesses, Police Scotland and City of Edinburgh Council has been underway. Shopwatch is funded by Essential Edinburgh and supported by the Retail Crime Taskforce to encourage stores to speak directly with one another and report suspicious or criminal activity on site. CCTV staff at the council and Retail Crime Taskforce officers are also equipped with these radios and can respond quickly to reports of criminal activity. To date, eight people have been arrested as a direct result of Shopwatch.

“Edinburgh remains a safe place to live, work and visit and we will continue to work alongside all relevant agencies to address the ongoing issue of retail crime.”