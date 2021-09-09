Edinburgh siege thug threatened to set police officers on fire

Siege thug David Matheson

David Matheson, 36, poured a liquid over his head and claimed it was petrol before threatening to set himself ablaze.

He also issued threats to “pour petrol on the officers” and threw plates, glasses and bottles from a first floor balcony as they tried to talk him down.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told he was staying at his partner’s flat in the Pennywell area of the capital when she fell ill.

Matheson receivedFacebook video calls from friends of the woman who blamed him for her illness.

During the calls Matheson made threats to “stab and slash” a man while brandishing a large kitchen knife at the screen.

The thug made further threats to kill before he put the blade to his own face and sliced open his cheek.

Police found Matheson, of Easterhouse, Glasgow, on the balcony and refusing them entry.

Fiscal depute Rosie Cook said Matheson was seen “throwing missiles” at police and threatening to “pour petrol on the officers”.

He also threatened to jump off the first floor balcony and he was seen to pour an unknown liquid which he claimed was petrol through his letterbox into the communal stair.

Riot officers, a taser-trained officer, a police dog and its handler, the fire service and two ambulances attended.

The siege lasted around three hours and was ended when police negotiators managed to talk Matheson into opening the front door and giving himself up.

Defence solicitor Sandra Walker said the siege began after he had been blamed for the woman’s illness by her friends but ultimately her condition had “nothing to do with him”.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell deferred sentence for the preparation of reports to next month.

Matheson pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during a number of video calls and uttering threats of violence to Ian Stewart, brandishing a knife and cutting his own face at an address in Pennywell, Edinburgh on August 9 last year.

He also admitted to uttering threats towards police officers by threatening to set officers and their vehicles alight, throw items at them and threaten to jump from a balcony on August 10 last year.

