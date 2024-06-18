Edinburgh street closed after female pedestrian hit by car and taken to hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy Edinburgh street has been closed after a female pedestrian was hit by a car and taken to hospital earlier this evening.

Woodhall Road in Colinton is closed due to the road crash at the junction with Bridge Street next to Dreghorn Loan.

Emergency services were called at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, June 18, and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Police Scotland said: “Woodhall Road is closed due to a road crash involving a car and a female pedestrian at the junction with Bridge Street. Emergency services were called around 3.45pm and the woman has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area. And bus diversions are currently in place.

Lothian Buses services 10 and 16 are currently affected by the road closure. In an online post, Lothian Buses said: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Woodhall Road, Torphin and Bonaly and will instead terminate at Westgarth Avenue until further notice.”