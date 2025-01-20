Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning after police received a ‘report of concern’ for her.

Dryden Gait in the Pilrig area of Leith was cordoned off this morning after police responded to a call about concerns for a woman’s safety at around 1.20am.

A woman was taken to hospital for assessment, and police continue to investigate the early morning incident.

One local resident said: “Police taped it of very early hours this morning, CID are on the scene, no idea what for.”

Dryden Gait was closed off to the public this morning while officers carried out an investigation. Stock picture: John Devlin

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.20am on Monday, January 20, police received a report of concern for a woman in the Dryden Gait area of Edinburgh.

“The woman was conveyed to hospital for assessment and enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.”